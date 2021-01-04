Home latest news BCB launched ‘Year of Investment’ 2021 activities
Recent Articles
NICIL facilitating employment of closed Wales Factory workers through independent security company
See full statement below: National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) as a State institution was integral in following through on the Government’s vision to...
2 more persons succumb to COVID-19
The Health Ministry on Monday informed that two more persons, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), has succumbed while receiving treatment. This...
Gold declarations dips by almost 8 per cent in 2020 – Gold Board
The Guyana Gold Board (GGB) recorded an almost 8 per cent decline in gold declarations for 2020 according to the Gold Board’s head Eondrene...
CXC completes 80 per cent of review requests
The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) have completed processing just about 80 per cent of the Requests for Reviews it has received for the for...
Several dorm students test positive for COVID-19 – Health Minister
Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony on Monday announced that several dorm students have tested positive for COVID-19 after they were swabbed before returning to...
Armed bandits rob Essequibo Coast Chinese Restaurant
Two armed men stormed into a Chinese Restaurant at Charity on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and relieved its operators of about $200,000...
Stakeholders contented with quality of Bounce Back Football Classic
Guyanese football fans, from the comfort of their homes, on Friday last (January 1) witnessed a high-end production and broadcast of the sport that...
Atlantic Fuels Director granted $300,000 bail for false declaration charges
Director of Atlantic Fuels Inc, 67-year-old Eugene Gilbert was this morning released on $300,000 bail after pleading not guilty to a charge which alleged...
The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) under the patronage of Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat on Saturday launched its activities for 2021 under the theme...
63 murder cases disposed of in 2020 – DPP
During 2020, 101 cases were disposed of, according to statistics recently released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Of the 101...