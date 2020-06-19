Bartica vendor found dead

Fifty-three-year-old Chandika Persaud, a vendor of West Indian Housing Scheme, Bartica, Essequibo River, was found lifeless, on the steps of his home, with small abrasions about his body on Thursday morning.

Persaud’s body was discovered around 09:30h on Thursday by his friend whom he had invited over earlier to have a few drinks.

Reports are, at about 07:00h on Thursday, Persaud had invited his friend to consume some alcoholic beverages, but he (the friend) told police that he declined the offer, since he had chores at home to complete.

According to the dead man’s friend, at around 09:30h after completing his chores, he went over to Persaud’s house to take up his offer.

He explained that he stood in front of the vendor’s yard calling for him several times.

However, after he did not get an answer, he told police that he entered the yard and as he approached the stairway, he found Persaud’s motionless body.

He quickly raised an alarm and police ranks were summoned to the scene.

According to investigators, small abrasions were seen on Persaud’s upper right shoulder, right elbow and swelling on the right side of his forehead.

The vendor was taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) where he was pronounced dead in arrival.

Persaud’s body is presently at the Lyken Funeral Home where it awaits a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations into his death continue.