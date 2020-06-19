Health Ministry withdraws lifting of non-curfew measures in Regions 5, 8

The Minister of Public Health has withdrawn the lifting of non-curfew measures in Regions Five and Eight as was previously announced.

This was announced by Head of the Department of Public Information (DPI), Imran Khan.

“All measures in the gazetted order of June 17th apply to all administrative regions. The 6pm to 6am curfew remains in full effect throughout Guyana are are all the measures outlined in the order,” he stated in a Whatsapp message to media operatives.

The Ministry had announced a six phase re-opening of Guyana plan commencing with Phase 1 starting June 18th and will last until July 2nd.

That plan catered for the non-curfew measures to be lifted in Regions 5 and 8 which had not been affected by COVID-19.

No reason was given for the withdrawal of the lifting of the non-curfew measures in those regions.

Guyana has recorded a total of 183 COVID-19 cases to date.