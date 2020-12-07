Bar owner fined $16,000 for violating COVID-19 guidelines

A Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) businessman who operates a drinking bar was slapped with a $16,000 fine by Magistrate Wanda Fortune for violating one of the COVID-19 guidelines.

The businessman appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him. The charge stated that on November 28, 2020, at Republic Avenue, Mackenzie, he operated a bar and breached the restriction of social distancing.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined, with an alternative of four weeks’ imprisonment.

This is the second violation with respect to the breach of curfew measures for the businessman in recent months. He was also warned by the Presiding Magistrate in relation to the offence during his court appearance.