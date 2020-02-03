Bank Teller continues to battle for life

Five days after being stabbed by her now deceased husband, Republic Bank Teller, Sheria Khalil continues to battle for her life at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).

The 22-year-old is said to be in a critical but stable condition. Her husband for just over one year succumbed two days after committing the act by ingesting a poisonous substance.

It was reported that on Thursday evening, the woman’s 24-year-old husband, Clifton Richmond also called “Steve” stabbed her to the neck during an argument in a Church yard close to their Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home.

After committing the act, Richmond consumed a poisonous substance and jumped into the Demerara River but was rescued. Both him and his injured wife were taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre but were subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they were admitted.