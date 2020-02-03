Kaneville resident slapped with unlawful wounding charge

A 23-year-old repeated offender was on Monday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for unlawfully wounding his colleague during a fight.

Shadrack King, a plumber of Lot 552 Kaneville, Grove, East Bank Demerara denied the charge which stated that on December 7, 2019, at Mowsie Landing, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Steve Morrison with intent to maim, disfigure, disable and to cause actual bodily harm.

King told the court that he was merely defending himself.

According to the court prosecutor, the two men are known to each and on the day in question, the victim was on the landing when the accused approached him with two broken bottles and attempted to stab him.

The court heard that the victim armed himself with a cutlass and warned off the defendant who then ran away.

However, shortly after King returned with an ice-picker and dealt Morrison several stabs about the body. He then made his good escape.

The injured man taken to the Mahdia hospital for treatment. He was subsequently admitted for treatment. He was sentenced in absentia for 12 months on another armed robbery charge. He also served time for other armed robbery charges.

Meanwhile, the Chief Magistrate informed King that since he is now arrested, he will serve the 12-month sentence. He is expected to return to court on February 7.