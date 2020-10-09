Bangladesh keen to advance relations with Guyana

Representative of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh in Washington D.C., Mr. Ron Hasan, today called on Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd.

In his congratulatory message, Mr. Hasan expressed that the Government of Bangladesh is keen to open the channels of communication and advance relations with Guyana.

Expressing his gratitude to Mr. Hasan for his country’s continued support, Minister Todd stated that he too looked forward to working closely with the Government of Bangladesh for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

They also discussed cultural exchange, tourism, economic cooperation, technical cooperation, and education among other areas.

Guyana and Bangladesh established formal diplomatic relations on March 24, 1972. The two countries often collaborate at the multilateral level through the United Nations (UN), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Commonwealth, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).