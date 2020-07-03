Bandits storm Western Union outlet, pharmacy at Little Diamond

Four armed bandits on Wednesday pounced upon a Western Union outlet and a pharmacy located at Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

During the ordeal, the owner of the business establishments and his employee were robbed.

The victims have been identified as 39-year-old Parsram Prashad of Little Diamond, EBD, and 20-year-old Navindra Narine, a pharmacist of West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Prashad told investigators that the men arrived at the business establishment at around 15:00hrs and jumped over the counter.

They then ordered everyone to get down on the floor.

One of the bandits, who was armed with a handgun, demanded cash.

The bandits made their good escape with $100,000, a Samsung Galaxy S9 cellphone, one LG cellphone, and an iPhone.

Investigators are currently reviewing Closed-circuit Television (CCTV) footage as investigations continue.