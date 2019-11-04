Bandit shot while attempting to break into Corentyne home

A Corentyne, Berbice family is counting their lucky stars after they escaped what could have possibly been one of the most traumatising incidents of their lives.

Reports are that early Monday morning, about six armed bandits were discovered breaking into the home of Gordial Balram at Number 69 Village, Corentyne.

Balram reported that he heard a loud banging on the wall and discovered that the men had already broken a hole into the wall and were attempting to gain entry. He attempted to thwart their effort by firing three shots at the men but they returned fire.

The armed men gained entry into the home but before they could have attacked the family, they realised that one of theirs was injured and quickly made good their escape.

Police investigations are still ongoing.