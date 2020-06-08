Ballot box containers begin to exit Recount Venue

With the recount exercise expected to officially conclude today with the final tabulation of votes, containers that stored the ballot boxes have begun to exit the venue – the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward revealed that the Commission will begin clearing the Conference Centre today.

The ballot boxes, from all ten administrative districts across the country, had all been transported to the Conference Centre for the national recount.

The recount of votes has indicated a landslide victory for the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) in the 2020 General and Regional Elections in Guyana.

The Statements of Recount (SoRs) for the final ballot boxes – 14 for General and 95 for Regional – now have to be tabulated.

The tabulation exercise was slated to commence at 10:30hrs today.

The tabulation and completion of the recount could have both been completed on Sunday but there was a sudden and dubious technical error by the National Communications Network (NCN) – which was conducting the live streaming – that delayed the process.