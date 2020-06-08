GTU tells teachers to stay home

The Guyana Teachers Union has decided to defy instructions from the Education Ministry to return to work from today to prepare for upcoming examinations.

See full statement:

General Council of the Guyana Teachers’ Union decided not to support Ministry of Education’s plan to conduct classes and examinations during the COVID19 pandemic. The decision was based on the fact that Guyana’s situation remains fluid.

Positive cases of Coronavirus are still been recorded and this posses a threat to the wellbeing of all Guyanese whose desire is to remain healthy.

To this end, teachers are advised to remain in the safety of their homes and continue to give virtual support to learners as they finalize their preparations for their respective examination.

There should be no sense of guilt felt by any teacher since the union’s recommendations to have these examinations written at a later date fell on deaf ears.

We remain committed to the development of Guyana by way of an educated nation, but cannot risk the lives of our dedicated educators, their families and that of our learners.

Further, we remind every teacher that victimization measures will be resisted in the strongest possible way by GTU. Your union will fight to uphold the right to life for every member.

We urge that you remain safe and continue to follow the health protocols established by WHO and supported by Ministry of Public Health here in Guyana.