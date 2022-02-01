Baker Hughes to open oil and gas facility at Land of Canaan next week

US energy technology company Baker Hughes is expected to open a mud plant at Land of Canaan on the East Bank of Demerara in support of Guyana’s oil and gas industry next week.

GO-Invest Chief Executive Officer, Dr Peter Ramsaroop in a recent interview on the Department of Public Information (DPI) related that the much-awaited oil field service facility, which will support upstream operations, will be open sometime next week.

“Baker Hughes is about to open, I think, this next week their large supercentre at Land of Canaan. They have designed the mud plant in support of the oil and gas industry,” the GO-Invest CEO said.

According to a report by BNamericas, the oil field facility is expected to be supported by multiple product lines and serve as an assembly maintenance and overhaul centre to clean, inspect, disassemble, and assemble tools for completions, wireline, and drilling services.

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide and has operations in over 120 countries.

International service providers such as Halliburton, Saipem, Schlumberger, and TechnipFMC are to follow in the footsteps of Baker Hughes as they have also stepped-up efforts to establish a presence in the country and hire local professionals.

News surrounding the construction of the oil service facility was first announced by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) which stated that the company submitted an application for the facility to be built at Land of Canaan.

Reportedly, the facility is estimated to be worth over US$8 million.