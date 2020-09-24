Baker busted with illegal gun, ammo

A 24-year-old man of Durban Street, Lodge, Georgetown was on Wednesday busted with an illegal gun and ammunition.

A party of policemen on a mobile patrol were responding to reports of an armed robbery at Smyth Street, Georgetown at around 05:00hrs.

While they were in the vicinity of Hadfield and Leopold Streets, they observed a man standing along the western side of Leopold Street, who upon noticing the police vehicle approaching, dropped a black object and made several steps towards the southern side of the street.

He was stopped, and a search was conducted in the area he was first standing.

Cops found a black .38 revolver containing two matching rounds.

As such, the man was arrested and escorted to Brickdam Police Station where the firearm and ammunition were lodged.

Police said the young man, who is a baker, remains in custody pending charges.