Baby born on New Year’s Day at NA Hospital dies

The New Amsterdam Hospital in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) started off the year with a stillbirth after a baby girl born on January 1, 2022 ended up dying as a result of “bronchoaspiration of liquid meconium”.

The mother, Lisa Rambarran, believes her daughter’s life could have been saved had the health professionals at the institution paid more attention to her during her time there.

Rambarran of Number 72 Village, Berbice travelled some 45 miles to the New Amsterdam Hospital on Friday, December 31, 2021 after complaining of feeling unwell. She was 40 weeks pregnant.

When she arrived and told the medical staffers of her situation, she was reportedly advised to return the following day but after the woman explained where she travelled from, they decided to admit her.

Sometime after midnight, Rambarran went into labour and she did not deliver her baby until 16:30hrs on New Year’s Day.

In an interview with this publication, the woman recalled that after giving birth, she did not hear her baby cry. The doctor and nurses would have quickly exited the room. The woman said she was waiting for some time for the medical team to return to ‘clean her up’ and inform her about the condition of her baby. When the doctor returned, the mother was informed that her baby was dead.

Rambarran said she was informed that her baby had ingested meconium which is the first feces of the newborn. Hopkins Medicine states that this typically occurs when the infant is stressed during labour, especially when it is past its due date.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of attention paid to her during her time at the institution, the grieving mother believes the situation would have been different had the doctors conducted an ultrasound.

This is the second child delivered by Rambarran.

Meanwhile, the New Amsterdam Hospital reported to the media that it had 100% successful deliveries on New Year’s Day, with a total of six babies being born. No mention was made of the stillbirth.

Rambarran is calling on authorities to properly investigate the matter.

On January 1, 2014, the New Amsterdam Hospital also recorded a stillbirth. The mother, Natolya O’Brian was 39-weeks pregnant at the time.