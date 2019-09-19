Autopsy finds US-based Guyanese chef was strangled

An autopsy has confirmed that the US-based Guyanese man who was discovered dead in his Kitty, Georgetown apartment on Sunday morning was strangled.

Inews understands that the autopsy was performed yesterday on Andre Gordon’s body by Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh who gave his cause of death as strangulation.

The nude body of Gordon, 52, was discovered on the kitchen floor of his Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown apartment.

Based on reports received, the man, who was scheduled to return to the United States on Monday, was last seen alive on Friday evening. However, relatives became worried after calls to his mobile phone went unanswered between Friday evening and Sunday morning.

They nevertheless, contacted a friend and requested that he check on Gordon. As he arrived at the man’s Lot 51 Station Street, Kitty apartment, he recognised that the doors were open. He called out several times for the man but there were no answers.

It was at this time that he decided to enter the house where he saw the man lying on the kitchen flood in a nude state. An alarm was raised and the police were summoned. While the detectives stated that no marks of violence were found on the man’s body, bloodstains were reportedly seen on his neck.

Persons in the area contended that the now dead man entertained lots of people at his apartment including a group of young ladies.

Police are now treating the matter as a murder.