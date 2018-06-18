Australia slip to 34-year low in ICC ODI rankings

Defeats in the first two ODIs against England have sent Australia tumbling to a 34-year low in the ICC rankings. They have slipped to sixth place, and will need to win at least one of the three remaining games in the series to climb back above Pakistan to fifth.

According to cricket.com.au, the last time Australia found themselves in sixth position was back in January 1984.

The latest ICC ODI team rankings ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Australia’s rankings situation reflects their downturn as an ODI side since beating Pakistan in a home series in January 2017. Thereafter, they have lost 13 of their 15 completed ODIs, in which time they have lost three successive bilateral series – to New Zealand, India and England – and exited the Champions Trophy at the group stage. (ESPNCricinfo)