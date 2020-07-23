Attempts made to start fire at Suriname Embassy in Guyana

The Guyana Police Force is investigating attempts by persons to start a fire at the Suriname Embassy in Guyana located at Anira and New Garden Streets, Georgetown.

In the latest known attempt which occurred at around 01:30hrs on Wednesday, Molotov Cocktails – also known as petrol bombs – were thrown at the building.

A security officer on duty recalled seeing two fireball objects heading in the direction of the embassy.

The police were immediately summoned and two bottles of suspected flammable liquid and a burnt-out tyre were found on the scene.

INews understands that this is not the first time this incident has happened at the Embassy. On Saturday last, there was a similar incident but the flammable liquid hit a tree, which was scorched.

Suriname’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business, and International Politics, Albert Ramdin commenting on the issue, said he heard word from the Government of Guyana, and they are monitoring the situation.

“We have no indication that it has anything to do with politics. Staff is safe,” the Surinamese Minister is quoted as saying in a StarNieuws report.

The GPF has not issued an official statement on this development, though questions were posed by the media.