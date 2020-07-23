More Guyanese return home

The most recent group of repatriated Guyanese breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday after they touched down at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA). Many of them have been separated from their loved ones due to the coronavirus pandemic and are now happy to be back home.

Reports are that 98 Guyanese arrived on a Caribbean Airlines repatriation flight from Trinidad after approval was granted by the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF).

A visibly happy Penny-Ann John said “it feels great to be back” after being stranded in Trinidad since March. Johnson disclosed that she was scheduled to return home the day after the National COVID-19 Task Force announced the closure of Guyana’s borders.

Meanwhile, Dr. William Wilson, a lecturer at the University of the West Indies’ Trinidad campus said while the twin island’s COVID-19 curve has flattened, it was frustrating to be away from his family in Guyana.

“I almost missed this flight. I wanted to be home badly because I wanted to be with my family during this pandemic so I’m happy to be back.”

Cradling her baby, Sherise Dowding told said she was happy to be back home as she was scheduled to return to work since June.

Yvonne Cesar expressed her happiness to be back home after being stuck in Trinidad since March. She said it was stressful being away from her family for so long. “When the plane touched down, I felt like I was in heaven because I am back home and can be with my family again.”

Over the past few weeks, the NCTF has approved several international and regional flights which saw hundreds of Guyanese stranded in North America and the Caribbean returning home. [Extracted and Modified from DPI]