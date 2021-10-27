Arson suspected in fire at Charlestown Post Office – GFS

Full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

The Guyana Fire Service received a call at 21:08 PM last evening and was alerted to a fire at the Charlestown Post Office located at High Street, Georgetown.

Water tenders 76, 105 and 107 from the Central Fire Station and West Ruimveldt Fire Station immediately responded to the scene and were able to contain the fire and save the two-storey wooden and concrete building.

Two meters of the eastern wall on the ground floor and three meters of the eastern and southern walls on the top floor were damaged as a result of the fire.

A guard hut was also completely destroyed as a result of the fire.

The supposed cause is a malicious setting by person (s) unknown.

The Guyana Fire Service is once again reminding citizens that there are harsh penalties attached to arson attacks and once caught perpetrators will face the full brunt of the law.