Armed robbery suspects open fire on police; 1 arrested

Policemen in Regional Division Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), who attempted to intercept a motorcar which was transporting suspects of an armed robbery, were forced to return fire after they were shot at by the occupants of the vehicle.

The suspects, three identifiable males, one of whom was armed with a gun, allegedly robbed a 41-year-old resident of John Street Campbelville, Georgetown at around 23:30h on Tuesday at La Grange Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The police ranks, who were on patrol when they received reports of the robbery, went to the area where they intercepted the motorcar, a grey fielder wagon.

Upon approaching the vehicle, one of the occupants discharged a round at the police vehicle, prompting the ranks to return fire.

Subsequently, the ranks captured one of the suspects, while the other two managed to escape on foot.

The suspect, who resides at La Parfaite Harmonie, WBD, was arrested and taken into custody. The vehicle was also lodged at the Wales Police Station.

Investigations are ongoing.