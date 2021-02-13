Armed bandits hijack taxi on Mandela Avenue

An armed bandit, posing as a passenger, late Friday night hijacked a taxi with the help of two accomplices.

The incident occurred sometime around 23:25h on Mandela Avenue, West Ruimveldt.

The victim is a 42-year-old driver attached to the City Taxi Service on Vlissengen Road, Georgetown. His car, a silver/grey Toyota Allion, bears the registration number #HD 1117.

According to Police reports, the suspect went to the taxi service base and requested a car to go to West Ruimveldt.

The victim took the hire and proceeded to the location as directed by the suspect and upon arriving in the vicinity of Cool Square on Mandela Avenue, the two other suspects approached the driver’s side door, while the passenger who was armed with a handgun placed the weapon to the victim’s head and ordered him out the car.

The driver complied after which the two suspects then joined the other male in the car and made good their escape east on Mandela Avenue, taking with them the victim’s cellphone, a radio set and his driver’s licence.

Investigations are ongoing.