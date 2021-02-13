Bandits rob patrons at WCD bar

Several patrons at a West Coast Demerara bar were on Friday night robbed of cash and other belongings by two armed men.

The robbery occurred at about 22:00h at the Anytime Guinness Bar, La Union, WCD.

It was reported that the victims were at the bar imbibing when the two suspects – one armed with a gun and the other with a cutlass – walked in and held them at gunpoint.

The suspect with the firearm stood guard while his accomplice relieved the victims of their belongings. The gunman then discharged a round in the air before the two of them ran into Crane Old Road and escaped.

The victims were: Imran Rahaman, a 48-year-old taxi driver of Anna Catherina, WCD who was relieved of a Samsung J2 Cellphone and $30,000 cash; 23-year-old Munesh Paul, a labourer of La Grange, West Bank Demerara, who was robbed of a Samsung S8 cellular phone and $60,000 cash; and Bishram Lakhan, 25, a taxi driver of Belle West, WBD whose Samsung S6 cellphone and a gold ring was taken away.

The bandits also took an LG cellphone and $10,000 cash from Fazal Khan, a 23-year-old labourer of Patentia, WBD; a cellphone from 38-year-old Sarwan Persaud, a businessman of La Union; $10,000 cash from Ashley Austin, a 22-year-old a serviceman of Tuschen East Bank Essequibo, and $16,000 from Shinkar Lutchman, 40, an operator of Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

The matter was subsequently reported to the police, who retrieved a suspected spent shell at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.