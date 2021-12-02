APNU+AFC says it will provide “the best” legal representation for Jordan

Hours after former Finance Minister under the APNU+AFC administration was arrested for misconduct in public office, Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon has announced that the party will provide the best legal representation for their fellow party member.

“We’ve dispatched legal representation for Mr Jordan and I want to give him and his family and friends the assurance that we will stand solidly behind him, we will ensure he gets the best legal representation in this matter,” Harmon said in a message to the media.

The Opposition Leader noted that he spoke to Jordan himself who explained that he had voluntarily visited the Headquarters of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) when he was arrested.

“He was invited down to the SOCU where upon arriving at SOCU, he was informed that he was going to be arrested and placed on a charge for misconduct in public office,” Harmon revealed, noting that this development is “atrocious”.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall had in October announced that an investigation into the suspected shady dealings of the former APNU+AFC government is actively being pursued.

Nandlall had explained that Jordan has been implicated in a number of nefarious transactions.

These include the hiding of the US$18 million signing bonus which the APNU+AFC administration had received from ExxonMobil, the alleged sale of a number of prime pieces of land after the contentious March 02, General and Regional Elections, and the alleged sale of several vehicles from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) to close associates of the then administration without observing proper procedure.

In a statement in response to the announcement, Jordan had said he will be seeking legal advice, saying that “I have consulted with my lawyers on this latest attempt to malign me in public, and we have agreed on a certain course of action.”

Jordan, who has over 35 years of public service, had contended that “these allegations are false, baseless and repugnant…I cannot and will not be intimidated.”