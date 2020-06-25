APNU supporters charged for breaching COVID-19 measures during protest in NA

Six supporters of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) were today charged for breaching COVID-19 measures when they gathered in large crowds for a protest in New Amsterdam, Region Six last week.

They appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court today before Magistrate Peter Hugh.

Three of the six pleaded guilty and were fined $10,000 each, while the other three pleaded not guilty and were granted bail in the sum of $10,000.

Those charged are former Member of Parliament Barbara Pilgrim, Director of Regional Health Services Jevaughn Stephens, Karen France, Kirk Fraser, Pollyann Shultz and Quacy Joseph.

Fraser, Shultz and France pledged guilty while Stephens and Joseph denied the allegations.

Pilgrim was accused of hosting the event.

Pilgrim, while admitting to being a part of the protest, denied that she hosted the event. As such, the Magistrate entered a plea of not guilty for her.

The six were represented by Attorney-at-Law James Bond.

The three who pleaded not guilty will have to return to court on July 14.

The protest started at GECOM’s Office in New Amsterdam, after which an estimated 100-plus persons gathered and marched through the town.

The Guyana Police Force was criticised after some of its ranks were seen assisting protesters and redirecting traffic.

The Force, in a statement however, claimed that permission had not been granted for the exercise.