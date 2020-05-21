APNU/AFC refuses to sign off on PPP/C’s landslide win in Region Two

The governing coalition A Partnership for National Unity, Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) on Wednesday, refused to sign off on the ‘Certificate of District Tabulation’ for Region Two (Pomeroon/Supenaam).

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Commissioners have since confirmed that the party’s refusal does not invalidate the recount.

The Certificate Date May 20, documents that after the recount of the votes cast in that Region, at the March 2, General and Regional Elections, the opposition Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) secured 18,785 of the 26,491 valid votes found to be cast in the district.

APNU/AFC managed to secure 7,340 votes from the Region—a difference of more than 11,000 votes.

The Certificate was only signed however by Dr Frank Anthony for the PPP/C; while Dexter George signed on behalf of Change Guyana for its 151 votes, representing the third highest number of ballots cast for an individual party in the Region.

Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) Leader Lenox Shuman signed on behalf of his party and its 121 votes while A New and United Guyana’s (ANUG) Mark France accounted for his party’s 85 ballots in its favour.

The United Republican Party was represented by Rawle Aaron, that party picking up 64 votes. The Peoples Republican Party (PRP) secured 64 and was represented on the Certificate by J Balak while Rhonda-Ann Lam represented for the Citizenship Initiative which picked up 18 votes in the electoral district.