Granger was not in contact with COVID-19 positive presidential guards – MOTP

Caretaker President David Granger was not in contact with the eight presidential guards who were recently tested positive for COVID-19.

This was revealed by Director of the Public Information and Press Service (PIPS) Unit of the Ministry of the Presidency (MOTP) Ariana Gordon.

“Please be informed that the eight ranks were never part of the Special Protective Service arm of the [Presidential Guards] Unit. The ranks were therefore not responsible for the close protection of President David Granger or his family. The President has been working remotely for some time and has not been in contact with uniformed members of the Presidential Guard Unit,” she stated.

On Wednesday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) announced that eight presidential guards were tested positive for COVID-19.

It was explained that while the ranks are all part of the Special Protective Service (SPS), they are not from the VIP Close Protection Section – the ranks dressed in all black who are assigned as security detail for the President and his family, and the Prime Minister.