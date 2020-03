Prime Minister of Antigua, Gaston Browne has called for APNU/AFC and Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) to come together and agreed for a recount of votes.

The Antigua News Room reported on Tuesday that Browne is calling for clam and an amicable resolution to the ongoing dispute over the elections result.

He further suggested that the two parties should meet, conduct a recount and agree to abide by the results of final count.