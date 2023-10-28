Ann’s Grove shopowner arrested after 102.7 grams marijuana found

Police on the East Coast of Demerara have arrested a shopowner after a raid unearthed 102.7 grams of Cannabis.

Acting on information received, a Police team led by a gazetted Officer on Friday went to the market area at Ann’s Grove, ECD, where they met the 27-year-old shopowner.

The officers went to the shop owned by the 27-year-old and carried out a search during which they found a black plastic bag on the outer perimeter of the shop. The bag contained a quantity of transparent ziplock bags with leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis.

The shopowner and the suspected narcotics were escorted to the Cove and John Police Station. There, the Cannabis was weighed and amounted to 102.7 grams. Investigations continue.

