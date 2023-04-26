Ameila’s Ward allottees now have access to their lands

After close to two years of waiting, more than 60 Linden, Regen Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) residents who were allocated lots in Phase 4, Ameila’s Ward housing scheme, were officially given unhindered access to their lands today.

For a retired teacher of Rockstone, Ms. Celestine Peters, today’s exercise signals new beginnings and opportunity for her grandchildren. “I’ve been waiting for years, I wanted this land so that my children could have had better schooling opportunity, but I have it now and my grandchildren will get the opportunity”.

The overjoyed Mrs. Peters said her family will now be taking advantage of other measures available within the housing and construction sector to build her dream home to give her grandchildren a better life.

It was all round excitement and acts of gratitude as others allottees were shown their lots and allowed to plant name posts, signalling ownership. One woman was seen offering a word of prayer as she planted her name post.

For the past two years, the Ministry of Housing and Water- Central Housing and Planning Authority have been clearing the area which was occupied by squatters. After intense monitoring and repeated demolition exercises, more than 460 allottees will now be able to access their lands.

Minister of Housing and Water, the Collin Croal and Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves were on ground along with the surveyors during the exercise.

Mr. Greaves also shared in the excitement for the allottees as he noted it was no easy task reaching to this stage.

“It was two years of hard work, we had several hindrances, contractors were forced to stop working many days, our enforcement team worked tirelessly and we ensured we did what was necessary to ensure we delivered to the people of Linden”.

He added that one year ago it took close to an hour to navigate to the location, and today its a mere 15 minutes drive.

--- ---