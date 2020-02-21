Almost 3000 GDF Ranks to vote today – Army Chief

The Security Forces are voting today and Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Chief of Staff, Brigadier Patrick West said that almost 3000 Soldiers are scheduled to vote.

He made the disclosure while speaking to the media, shortly after casting his ballot, at Base Camp Ayangana, Georgetown.



The Army Chief said that this number represents approximately 95 per cent of the GDD’s eligible voters and noted that Ranks who are unavailable to vote today would be given the opportunity to cast their ballots on March 02.

So far the voting processes have been smooth with no reported hiccups.

Government-nominated Commissioner to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Desmond Trotman was seen visiting polling stations. He said the process seemed smooth within the first hour and noted the huge turn out early.

The Guyana Police Force Ranks are also casting their ballots today as the country prepares for the March 02 General and Regional Elections.