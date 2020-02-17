Alleged notorious AK-47 gang busted during road block  

Member of the Major Crime Unit of the Guyana Police Force have arrested four members of an alleged notorious AK-47 gang.

The men were intercepted at a road-block at the Number 51 Police Station. During a search of the car, pieces of dark clothing along with face masks and other items were discovered.

According to reports, the men reportedly provided investigators with information which suggest that they were a part of a notorious AK-47 gang which robbed several businesses and citizens on the Corentyne and in East Canje in the past.

They also took investigators to a location where they had buried a 9mm pistol. In addition, the police were told about an AK-47 assault rifle they used to commit several robberies.

Among the robberies which the gang members reportedly confessed to were that of Chennick and Sons Supermarket and Western Union outlet of Betsy Ground and another one at John’s Settlement.

On December 14, 2019, a businessman was shot and beaten when eight men entered a supermarket at East Canje.

The bandits escaped with a vault and the owner’s car which was later left abandoned some distance away.

On February 9, bandits relieved a family of a quantity of jewelry and a bag containing $200,000. They were also given an undisclosed sum of cash by the victims during the ordeal.