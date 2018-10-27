Alleged bandit 19, killed in confrontation with police after Zeelugt robbery

A ‘known character’ of Zeelugt, New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) who allegedly, while armed with a handgun, assaulted and robbed a Zeelugt couple at their home on Friday evening, is now dead following a confrontation with the police on Saturday morning.

According to a release from Police PRO, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, his body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination and the stolen articles have been recovered.

The victims have received medical treatment and were discharged.

The suspected deceased bandit has been identified as 19-year-old Noel ‘Kevin’ Kissoon.

Police have reported that he was previously convicted for break and enter and larceny and currently has four pending matters before the court for robbery under arms, rape and possession of narcotics.

Moreover, he was reportedly wanted for several recent robberies and also for an alleged indecent assault of a female.

According to Ramlakhan, their investigations revealed that the victims ( a husband and wife) were relaxing in their verandah about 19:00h, when a male brandishing a handgun pounced and relieved them of a sum of cash, four cellphones, two gold bands and a finger ring and escaped; during the process, the suspect allegedly struck the victims on their heads with the firearm.

Based on information received, about 05:45h on Saturday, Police proceeded to the suspect’s home where on arrival, he allegedly exited with a handgun brandished and in a menacing manner pointed same at the ranks and was shot once in the lower region of his stomach.

He was rushed to the Leonara Cottage Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival; the female victim’s ring was reportedly found on one of the deceased fingers while the other items except the cash, were found in his house.

Investigation are in progress.