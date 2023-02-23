Ali unveils plans for post-2030 modern Guyana on occasion of 53rd Republic Anniversary

President Dr Irfaan Ali on Wednesday evening declared that Guyana is advancing rapidly towards modernity, with his government laying the groundwork for a post-2030 era.

During his address to the nation on the occasion of Guyana’s 53rd Republic Anniversary, President Ali outlined plans for a future Guyana that will be at the forefront of innovation and development.

With the country on the cusp of transformation, President Ali said the intention is to build a Guyana in which every child will be able to have access to and benefit from a quality education in classrooms that are safe, non-intimidating and enable them to realise their full potential.

The president mentioned the government’s plans of establishing a healthcare system that provides swift and effective care to all citizens, and create a space where every senior citizen will be able to live with dignity.

He stated that his administration will prioritise providing young people with the necessary opportunities to pursue productive careers. The government will also work towards creating a public service that is efficient, customer-friendly, and responsive to the needs of the people.

Furthermore, he affirmed his government’s commitment to ensure women have equal opportunities and are treated with respect.

“Where every family will be afforded the opportunity to own their own home. Where there is an efficient, customer-friendly and responsive public service.

“Where growth is tempered with equality and where no person is denied opportunities because of where they live; and where our people and communities enjoy a harmonious and inclusive future under the One Guyana banner,” he said.

President Ali reflected on the remarkable resilience of the Republic of Guyana, following an epic struggle that lasted almost 25 years, and which saw the restoration of democracy.

He noted that the democratic dividend has been maximised with the restoration of international credit worthiness, the pursuit and securing of debt relief, the rebuilding of infrastructure, and the expansion of social services. Resources for development were also sought and the stigma of being a pariah state removed.

“Things had improved. Life had gotten better, and our country’s international reputation boosted. Guyana became a global leader for the protection and preservation of the environment through the launch of its model Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS),” he underscored.

The most ambitious housing drive was launched, providing tens of thousands of Guyanese with dignity and a roof over their heads, President Ali highlighted. The country’s sport and cultural infrastructure was also expanded with the establishment of the National Stadium and athletic track.

The standard of living has improved, he said, with the economy prudently managed to constrain inflation, and to keep exchange and interest rates stable.

“Things have gotten better in the Republic. But that would not have been possible had democracy not been maintained and devious attempts to dislodge democratic elections repelled. This is why we must continuously safeguard our democratic gains,” the President reiterated.

Guyana is making significant strides in education, healthcare, national security, housing, and economic development.

The country’s students are excelling at the CSEC and CAPE exams, with top-performing students emerging from across the country. More schools are being built, teachers’ training is being improved, and the Guyana Online Academy of Learning is providing world-class technical training.

Healthcare is also being revolutionised with six new regional hospitals being constructed, he stated. A new maternity and pediatric hospital is also being established, and partnerships with external institutions are being forged.

The head of state said national security is being enhanced, with the security services being recapitalised to preserve internal law and order and deter external threats. Additionally, by the end of 2025, 50,000 house lots will be allocated to Guyanese, and a smart city is under planning and development. Local democracy is also being renewed with the holding of Local Government Elections this year.

Guyana is also making strides in economic development, with major investments in energy infrastructure that will make it the energy capital of the region, while protecting and preserving the environment and the services which the country’s varied ecosystems provide.

President Ali said that the sale of carbon credits is a historic achievement that will earn the country billions of dollars in the future, benefitting all Guyanese.

