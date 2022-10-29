AG Nandlall discusses legal matters with US Embassy officials

Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister Anil Nandlall, SC, recently met with some newly appointed officials at the United States Embassy in Georgetown to discussion a number of legal issues.

The meeting was held on Wednesday last the AG Chambers. The US Embassy delegation included Deputy Chief of Mission, Adrienne Galanek, and Political Officer at his Chambers, Howard H. Chyung.

Additionally, Deputy Chief Parliamentary Counsel at the AG Chambers, Joann Bond, also attended the meeting.

Both Galanek and Chyung, who are new appointees at the US Embassy, have pledged to continue to collaborate and work closely with the Government of Guyana through the Attorney General Chambers and the Ministry of Legal Affairs on a series of legal matters of mutual importance to both the United States of America and Guyana.

These include collaboration on important legislative changes, obligations under

international conventions and on general issues regarding law and legal processes.

The Attorney General used the opportunity to update the two officials on the status of

existing collaboration and cooperation between the Government of Guyana and

important law enforcement agencies in the United States, including the United States

Marshals Service (USMS), the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and Central

Authority, Department of Justice (DoJ).