“Tage” Chanderpaul gets call up for West Indies Test squad against Australia

See below statement from Cricket West Indies announcing young Chanderpaul’s first call-up:

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel today named the Men’s Test squad for the upcoming series in Australia. West Indies will be under the leadership of Kraigg Brathwaite and will face the hosts in two Test matches at the Perth Stadium (30 November to 4 December) and the Adelaide Oval (8 to 12 December).

The Selection Panel named one newcomer in Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the left-handed opening batter and recalled two experienced players in allrounder Roston Chase and middle-order batter Shamarh Brooks.

Lead Selector The Most Hon. Dr Desmond Haynes said: “We have a core group of players who have been part of the Test squad and have performed well. We have played two series this year – against England and Bangladesh – and won both. We have been playing good Test cricket and expect to do well against the Australians on their home turf.” “We have one newcomer to the team in Tagenarine Chanderpaul. He equipped himself very well in the West Indies Championship four-day matches and also did a very good job at the top of the order against Bangladesh A in Saint Lucia this summer. He has what it takes to do well at the highest level.” Haynes added: “Roston Chase has returned to the squad as an allrounder and we believe his experience and skill set will be beneficial and Shamarh Brooks has also returned to bolster the middle-order batting.”

The West Indies Test squad is expected to assemble in Australia on 10 November. As part of the preparations for the two-match series the visitors will have a three-day warm-up game against an ACT/NSW XI at the Philip Oval, Canberra on Thursday 17 to Saturday 19 November.

This will be followed by a four-day pink ball match against the Australia Prime Minister’s XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday 23 November to Saturday 26 November. The day/night match will be played under lights and will recognise the anniversary of the inaugural fixture in 1951, also against the West Indies.

The Test series will be contested for the prestigious Frank Worrell Trophy – named in honour of the legendary West Indies captain. It will also form part of the ICC World Test Championship.

FULL SQUAD: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

MATCH SCHEDULE – West Indies Tour of Australia

17-19 November: v ACT/NSW XI at Philip Oval, Canberra

23-26 November: v Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval, Canberra (day/night)

30 November to 4 December: 1st Test at the Perth Stadium, Perth

8-12 December: 2nd Test at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)