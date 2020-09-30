AFC to meet on Sunday to discuss fallout with APNU

The Alliance For Change (AFC) says it will be meeting on Sunday to discuss the way forward after yet another fallout with its coalition partner, the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

The latest fallout stems from the election of the Chair and Vice Chair for the Region Four Regional Democratic Council (RDC) whereby the AFC was snubbed for the position of Vice Chair despite a previous agreement between the two sides.

The move has resulted in AFC’s David Patterson resigning as General Secretary of the party. Patterson had helped craft the previous agreement which stipulated that the AFC would get the Vice Chair positions in Regions Seven and Four.

See full statement from the AFC on the situation:

AFC reaffirms commitment to inclusionary politics

Alliance For Change (AFC) notes allegations purporting that the Party is aligning itself with the PPP and categorically states; the AFC is engaged in no such discussions.

The Party remains committed to its principles of liberal democracy and the advancement of coalition politics as the best solution for our ethnically diverse country.

Following the election of Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council Region #4, an emergency meeting of the Party’s National Executive Council has been scheduled for Sunday, October 4th to discuss the way forward. The NEC is the highest decision making forum of the Party in between National Conference of the Party.

Alliance For Change

Public Relations Committee