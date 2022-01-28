“Acquiring a University education was our main goal” – sisters detail journey at UG

Towanna Crandon-Primo, 28, and Kaleda Crandon, 26, of Carmicheal Street, Georgetown (where they grew up) are sisters. They are the first in their family to have acquired an education from the nation’s premier tertiary education, the Uni-versity of Guyana.

For the siblings, they are on mission to excel in their career paths. They explained that they are fully cognisant of the fact that in order to do so they would need to equip themselves with the skills needed to be the best at what they do. They bravely took on the challenge and enrolled at the University of Guyana a few years ago. They have now completed that journey and in a matter of days will be “walking” the virtual graduation stage when the University hosts its upcoming series of virtual cere-monies beginning February 4.

Towanna Crandon-Primo, who currently serves as an immigration officer, will be graduating from the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI) with a Diploma in Public Management, while her younger sister Kaleda Crandon will be graduating with a Degree in Marketing.

According to Towanna, one of her biggest challenges was readjusting to studying as she took some time after completing high school to commence her university stud-ies, “My biggest challenge was getting back into study mode after 9 years. I had to get accustomed to studying and attending classes. I also had to cope with the online learning when it first started because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But overall, my journey was a little bit of fun mixed with a lot of sleepless nights, however, I will not lie, it was worth it in the end.”

She added: “I started a schedule for studying; this helped me to keep track of what I needed to do for my different courses. I got accustomed to online classes and it would actually be my first choice now if I had to choose between that and face-to-face learning.”

The proud graduand expressed sincere thanks to her immediate family, especially her husband. “My main motivation was the support from my husband and my job as an immigration officer. I wanted to push myself academically to learn new things, my husband was also by my side giving me the extra push I needed,” she reflected.

In giving words of wisdom to the younger generation Towanna urged: “It will be challenging but keep pushing and do not give up, it will be worth it in the long run and you will graduate feeling proud of yourself because it is not an easy road.”

Meanwhile, Towanna’s sibling, Kaleda Crandon who will be graduating with a De-gree in Marketing, noted that her parents motivated her to further her education. “My parents never had the opportunity to complete secondary school and further their education, so this was one of my major motivations,” she highlighted.

When asked how UG has shaped her life, Kaleda smiled replying: “Here I am after 4 years of vigorous studies with a Degree in Marketing. The University has changed my way of thinking and helped me to become a better critical thinker.”

One of Kaleda’s biggest challenges was completing her studies and balancing a fulltime job. “It was challenging having to work and attend the University of Guyana because having to focus on projects at work and staying up late to catch up on stud-ies and assignments was a challenge for me,” the proud graduand explained.

In offering words of advice to other students, Kaleda urged: “Do not underestimate the study materials. Always try to keep ahead of your studies.”

A record number of attendees are expected this year since due to the online nature of the event, there will be no limit to the number of invitees who can join the pro-ceedings.

Members of the public are invited to view this year’s ceremonies on the University of Guyana’s Facebook page @uniofguyana. [UG Feature]