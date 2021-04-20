Accused serial fraudster back in court again

An accused fraudster who currently has a number of charges before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts pleaded not guilty on Monday to a count of fraudulent conversion of some $7 million.

Micah Sonaram, 24, of Flying Fish Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, made his appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The charge read to the accused fraudster stated that on November 4, 2020, at North Road, Bourda, Georgetown, being solely entrusted by Steve De Costa, he fraudulently converted $7 million obtained from De Costa to purchase an excavator.

Initially, the charge was indictable, however, after the prosecutor’s request for a summary disposal, the defendant was required to plead.

Further, Sonaram’s defence attorney, Latchmie Rahamat, in her bail application told the court that the charges brought before her client are invalid.

She added that on March 15, he made a previous court appearance for the exact charge which was classed as false pretence. As such, she asked the Magistrate for nominal bail for Sonaram and for additional facts pertaining to the charge.

Meanwhile, the police prosecutor told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had requested for the first matter to be discontinued since Sonaram was initially charged under the wrong Section of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act.

Further, he explained that the current charge against the defendant is the same matter with a corrected classification.

Sonaram was ordered to post bail in the sum of $50,000 and is set to return to court on May 10.

On March 24, Sonaram was slapped with three counts of fraudulent conversion, when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The first charge had alleged that between November 19, 2020, and December 29, 2020, at Georgetown, being solely entrusted by Mohamed Ahmad, he fraudulently converted $3.5 million obtained from Mohamed Ahmad to purchase a motor vehicle, knowing same to be false.

In addition, it was also alleged that between November 29 and January 2, 2021, at Georgetown, being solely entrusted by Mohamed Ahmad, he fraudulently converted $3 million obtained from Mohamed Ahmad to purchase an excavator, knowing same to be false.

It was further alleged that between December 2, 2020, and December 11, 2020, at Georgetown, being solely entrusted by Mohamed Ahmad, he fraudulently converted $2 million obtained from Mohamed Ahmad to purchase an excavator, knowing same to be false.

Sonaram was not required to plead to the indictable charges and was granted $20,000 bail on each charge.