Woman dies at GPHC; coronavirus tests being conducted

The Accident and Emergency Department of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is currently on lockdown following the death of a woman who had displayed flu-like symptoms.

The now dead woman recently travelled to Guyana from New York, where there is an outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

While the cause of the woman’s death is currently unknown, tests are being conducted to determine if she had the coronavirus. It is also suspected that she might have had pneumonia.

The suspected case was confirmed moments ago by Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence during an emergency press conference.

It was revealed that the woman was 52-year-old and she suffered from diabetes and hypertension.

INews was told that the woman arrived at the GPHC last night and died early this morning.