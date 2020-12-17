$900M luxury community for Essequibo Coast

The Jagmohan family has embarked on an initiative to develop a gated, luxury community at Windsor Castle on the Essequibo Coast in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) – the first of its kind to be established in the Cinderella County.

The community, dubbed “Jagsville”, will feature 171 house lots as well as a pool, playground, and a tennis court. It is anticipated to cost some GY$900M.

House lots will range from 5000sqft to 43,560sqft. Some 50% of the house lots will be made available to the government under a private-public-partnership.

Local contractors have already been engaged and it is envisioned that this initiative will create numerous jobs for the locals during the construction phase.

The principal, Tamesh Jagmohan – delivering brief remarks during a sod turning ceremony – lamented that it took him some three years to get approval for this project.

“To my disappointment, three years after, we couldn’t get that approval,” he explained, noting that his company had applied for approval to embark on the project in 2017.

“We revisited this project within months of the new government being installed and we were able to receive the permission for this project on or around December 10 of this year. I am extremely thankful for that,” he posited.

The businessman explained that “from December 10 to now, we have mobilised our equipment, secured our raw materials, engaged all the agencies necessary for this housing project, and we are days away from serious movements and actions.”

He contended that “if we wanna have development in this country, we have to have speed. Three years of a simple approval can really dampen one’s spirit. It’s not a case where we wanted a free piece of land. We acquired this land with our own resources and its transported, and a simple approval should have never taken so long.”

“We could have had families already installed in those homes,” he added.

Notwithstanding, the business said he is looking forward to breaking ground and making the project a reality.