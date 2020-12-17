Presidential guards injured after high winds dislodge hut at Pres. Ali’s home

Two presidential guards who were stationed at the Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD) home of President Dr Irfaan Ali have sustained injuries about their bodies after the guard hut was dislodged during high winds this morning.

The announcement was made by President Ali in a Facebook Post.

He said: “Due to an unfortunate incident, which occurred on the perimeter of my residence at Leonora this morning, two Presidential guards on duty sustained injuries after high winds dislodged the guard hut in which they were stationed. My team was immediately dispatched and the injured ranks were taken to the hospital and later transferred to a private institution for further treatment. While I have been assured that their injuries are not life-threatening, I will personally check in with the ranks following Cabinet meeting today. I wish them a speedy recovery.”