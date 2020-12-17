53-Y-O woman found dead at Cummings Lodge house

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 53-year-old woman of Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown.

Reports are that on Friday last, the woman’s brother visited the Turkeyen Police Station and reported the woman’s death. He said the woman was last seen alive at home the day before.

Ranks visited the scene and observed the woman lying naked on her bed.

A postmortem examination determined her cause of death as asphyxiation due to manual strangulation, compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

An investigation was launched which lead to the arrest of a 46-year-old security guard of Cummings Lodge.

The suspect is presently in police custody assisting with the investigation.