9000 cannabis plants destroyed by Police during eradication exercise

Police ranks in E Division (Linden-Kwakwani) on Tuesday conducted a narcotics eradication exercise at 10 Miles, Millie’s Hideout, Upper Demerara, during which several fields of cannabis cultivation were destroyed.

The exercise, which was conducted between 07:00h and 16:00h, was a joint effort between Police, Community Policing Groups and Rural Constables.

During the exercise, ranks discovered several fields totalling nine acres with an estimated 9000 cannabis plants. The plants ranged from two feet to eight feet in height. They also discovered 300 kilos of dried ganja and two nurseries containing 6500 seedlings.

Seven camps containing groceries, kitchen utensils, clothing, beds, hammocks and foodstuff were also found. The fields were reportedly destroyed by fire. Divisional Commander Linden Lord said no one was arrested as investigations continue.