90 new COVID-19 cases recorded

The Ministry of Health announced today that there are 90 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which takes the total cases recorded to date to 7470.

Deaths from the coronavirus are still at 175 while there are seven patients are seeking treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There are 44 persons in institutional isolation, 710 on home isolation, and 12 in institutional quarantine.

The country has seen 6534 recoveries. Meanwhile, Guyana has tested 45,957 persons thus far, with 3581 males and 3619 females reportedly positive.

A breakdown shows that four new cases were detected in Region One (Barima-Waini), one in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), seven in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), 66 in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), eight in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and four in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

There total cases in Regions Five (Demerara-Mahaica), Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) remain at 198, 609, 233 and 409 respectively.