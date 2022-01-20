9-Y-O boy among 3 more Covid deaths

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of January 19th, 2022, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,111.

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Male 9 Years East Berbice-Corentyne January 19 Unvaccinated Male 60 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara January 19 Unknown Female 75 Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo January 18 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 815 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 54,736.

There are 16 persons in the ICU, 178 in institutional isolation, 11,770 in home isolation, and 38 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 41,661.