Youths plead not guilty to fatally stabbing schoolboy in 2017

Shannon Cox, 23, and 20-year-old Andy Damel Peters – the two men charged with the 2017 murder of a schoolboy – pleaded not guilty to the charge when they appeared at the Demerara High Court on Thursday.

They appeared in front of High Court Judge Simone Morris-Ramlall. The indictment states that on April 29, 2017, in the county of Demerara, they murdered 17-year-old Brian Charles Yearwood.

Cox and Peters are being represented by Attorneys-at-Law Latchmie Rahamat and Madan Kissoon, respectively, while the Senior State Counsel Lisa Cave is leading the case for the prosecution.

Yearwood, formerly of Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was stabbed once to the chest while attending a concert hosted by the Covent Garden Nursery School in the school’s compound.

It was reported that the stabbing stemmed from an old grievance between the accused killers and Yearwood who was a former student of the Covent Garden Secondary School.

A cop found the injured teen lying on the grass and rushed him to Diamond Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Reports are that the murder weapon was found at the home of one the accused.