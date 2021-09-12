9 more die from COVID-19, 194 new infected detected

The Ministry of Health has reported that nine more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died in the past 24 hours.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 683.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Male 69 Demerara-Mahaica September 11 Female 54 Demerara-Mahaica September 12 Male 66 Demerara-Mahaica September 11 Female 78 Demerara-Mahaica September 12 Female 42 East Berbice-Corentyne September 12 Female 62 Demerara-Mahaica September 11 Male 85 East Berbice-Corentyne September 12 Female 62 Demerara-Mahaica September 11 Male 67 Upper Demerara – Berbice September 11

Earlier today, the Guyana Police Force reported that a 16-year-old accident victim, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, died at the COVID hospital, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown. That death, however, is not reflected in today’s update.

Meanwhile, another 194 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has gone up to 27,976. However, only 3,137 are currently active cases.

This includes 29 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 3,108 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Another 15 persons are also in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 24,156 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.