Grove miner found dead at Region 7 landing; suspect’s brother arrested

Marlon Carter, a 34-year-old miner of Post Office Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara, was found dead with several injuries about his body including a broken ankle.

The incident occurred around 14:00 hours on Saturday at Quartzstone Landing, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

Police say that ranks went to Quartzstone Landing and upon their arrival, sometime around 17:30 hours they observed Carter’s body laying on the river bank clad in a black and red boxer.

The body was examined and the following injuries were observed: lacerations to the head above the left ear, laceration to the left lower forearm, lacerations to the forehead, wound to right ankle (almost severed), and

burns to the chest area.

It was reported that the suspect, who is known to the police, and the deceased had a misunderstanding.

According to the police, the wounds sustained by the now dead man were inflicted by the suspect.

At the scene the suspect’s brother – who was wanted for a rape and robbery under arms matter reported in August 2021 and is currently answering a firearm charge – handed over to the police a 9mm pistol with the make and serial number filed off, which he stated was the property of the deceased.

The body of the deceased was escorted to Bartica and thence to Memorial Funeral Parlour where it awaits PME.

The suspect’s brother was placed in custody and efforts are currently being made to locate the suspect.

Investigations in progress.