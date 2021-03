A total of 8522 persons have recovered from the life-threatening novel coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health’s daily dashboard for today.

The country recorded 19 more cases of the virus, taking the total positives to 9668.

There are currently 11 persons in the ICU, 63 in institutional isolation, 856 in home isolation, and 11 in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 216.