79-Y-O partially-vaccinated man dies from Covid

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of June 16th, 2022, one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,245.

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH VACCINATION STATUS BOOSTER DOSE Male 79 East Berbice-Corentyne June 15 Partially Vaccinated None

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 85 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 66,385.

There are 20 persons in institutional isolation, two of whom are in the ICU along with 942 individuals isolating at home.

In institutional quarantine, there are two persons while 64,176 recoveries have been recorded.